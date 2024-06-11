Nigeria: Tinubu Replaces IGP Arase With Argungu As Chairman, Police Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd) as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The President has also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd) as Member of the Commission.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

It further stated that other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF.

The appointment according to the presidential spokesman is with immediate effect.

"The President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation," the statement added.

Vanguard News