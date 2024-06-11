Nigeria: 26 Killed in Katsina Attack As Bandits Target Villagers, Police

No fewer than 26 people have been killed in a brutal attack by bandits in Katsina State.

The attack occurred on Sunday, June 10 at about 3:00 PM in Gidan Boka village, Kankara LGA.

The Katsina State Police Command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, released a statement detailing the incident.

According to the statement, bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked Gidan Boka village, killing 20 villagers and injuring 2 others.

The statement further revealed that while responding to a distress call, a police patrol team in an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) was ambushed by the bandits near Kurmeji village via Yar Goje.

The slain security personnel included three police inspectors, one corporal, and two members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps.

ASP Sadiq explained that the patrol team, initially dispatched to Gidan Baki village, discovered the actual target to be Gidan Boka village and redirected their route.

Unfortunately, they were ambushed upon reaching Kurmeji village, resulting in a firefight.

The bandits reportedly killed five more people while escaping through Dan Nakwabo village.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Aliyu, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and vowed to work with relevant stakeholders to apprehend the perpetrators.

He confirmed the deployment of additional operational assets to the area to prevent further attacks.

Vanguard News