Ghana: Bawumia Says Citizens App to Be Launched Later This Year

Vice President and ruling party presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he will launch a Citizens App later this year, which will enable Ghanaians to communicate with government agencies.

This is the first time the Vice President has mentioned a tool like that as details of the initiative are still scanty.

"I'll be launching what we call the Citizens' App very very soon. Before the end of the year, the Citizens App will be launched and it is a way of the government to communicate with the citizens. So if you have a criticism to make or you have a report to make say, there's a pothole that has developed on this road, say and nothing is being done about it, how does the government hear about it? So you have a portal, a citizen will go and make a report on this or that or suggest all of that," Dr. Bawumia said on Monday when he met members of the clergy for his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

He said further that it's a major initiative, which has already been completed with QR codes "and everything to allow communication between government and the citizens, so that government can also communicate with the citizens that this is what we want to do, this is what we want you to know."

Earlier this year, the government launched a Performance Tracker which it says covers all projects it's executed since coming into power eight years ago.

If a Citizens App is launched, it would add to the growing list of digital platforms, like the Ghana.gov platform launched by Vice President Bawumia.