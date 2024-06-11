Ghana: No Party or Candidate Will Disturb Ghana's Peace - President Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo says he will make sure state agencies like the AG's department deal with anyone who attempts to jeopardise the country's peace

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he will not permit any political party or presidential candidate to undermine the nation's longstanding peace and security.

Akufo-Addo made this statement during his address at the commissioning ceremony of the 24-year-old Law House project in Accra on Monday, June 10, 2024.

"We will not allow the peace, security and stability of the nation, which has made Ghana a beacon of democracy on the African continent, to be compromised on the alter of the ambition of any political party or presidential candidate, it will not happen," he said.

Nana Addo added that he will make sure state agencies like the AG's department deal with anyone who attempts to jeopardise the peace of the country for personal gains.

"I want to use this opportunity to reassure the Ghanaian people that the law enforcement agencies of the state including the office of the Attorney-General will do all within their power to ensure that law and order prevail in the country at all times, especially during this critical election year," the president said.

The president praised the Attorney-General for his immense efforts in completing the Law House project, noting that when the AG took office, the project was only 36 percent complete.

The Law House project was conceived over two decades ago. The primary objective was to create a central facility to accommodate various legal departments and provide a state-of-the-art environment for legal professionals in Ghana.

Despite its ambitious beginnings, the project encountered numerous challenges, including funding issues and administrative hurdles, which significantly delayed its progress.