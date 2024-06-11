Ghana: 'I Won't Condemn My Appointees Without Due Process' - Nana Akufo-Addo Replies Mahama

President Akufo-Addo has hinted that condemnation without due process will never be endorsed by him.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that he will not condemn any of his appointees accused of corruption without following due process and upholding the principles of natural justice.

Speaking at the Law House Project opening ceremony in Accra on June 10, 2024, Akufo-Addo pushed back against former President John Mahama's reference to him as a 'Clearing Agent'. The President indicated that he remains resolute in his stance, even if it means facing opposition.

"Before I conclude, Madam Chief Justice, ladies and gentlemen, I'm sure we are all aware of the statement by the former president and perennial NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, stigmatising me as a clearing agent, because for him, mere allegation without more, is enough to merit condemnation on an accused public officer, especially one of my administration," President Akufo-Addo said. "For my part, let me state it again for the records, I will not set aside due process and the rules of natural justice on the altar of the fight against corruption, no matter how much opprobrium this position incurs for me."

Additionally, the president stated that his administration's digital transformation initiatives have played a role in combating corruption by increasing transparency and efficiency.

"The use of technology has been pivotal in our effort to combat corruption. We have introduced digital platforms for public procurement processes, reducing human intervention and minimizing the opportunities for corrupt practices. These platforms have increased transparency, efficiency and competitiveness in public procurement, ensuring that public resources are judiciously used to the benefit of all Ghanaians," he said.

The Law House project, which commenced in 2001, experienced delays, with its initial completion deadline of May 2004 being pushed back. The project was subsequently terminated and re-awarded in January 2023.

The revamped Law House project now stands as a ten-storey building, completed with a two-level basement, and features state-of-the-art amenities, including conference rooms, 130 office spaces, a 120-vehicle parking garage, and a dining area, offering a modern and efficient work environment.