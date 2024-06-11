Nigeria: Bandits Hit Military Base in Niger State

At least two soldiers sustained injury when terrorists attacked a military base in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

One of the bandits was reportedly killed in the gun duel with soldiers during the attack that happened on Monday.

Sources said the terrorists were crossing to Mashegu and Wushishi Local Government Areas when they launched the attack.

Chairman, Rafi Local Government Council, Alhaji Ayuba Usman Katako, who confirmed the incident, said the injured soldiers were responding to treatment at IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna.

He called for prayers and support from communities through useful information to enable the security agencies fight the attackers.

Niger is one of the worst-hit states by attacks from non-state actors.

Two months ago, two officers and four soldiers were killed in an ambush in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The troops were ambushed while on a fighting patrol to Karaga Village in the Shiroro.

The Niger State Deputy Governor, representative of the COAS, GOC and other senior officers had visited two wounded soldiers who received medical attention at the Military Hospital and subsequently paid condolence visit to the families of the deceased.