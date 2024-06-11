Nigeria High Commission Takes Custody of 11 Trafficked Nigerian Girls in Accra

The Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana, has taken custody of the eleven trafficked Nigerian girls who were rescued on Thursday, June 6, at the Wiennbba Central region Ghana.

In the same vein, the alleged kingpin of the human trafficking, who brought the girls to Ghana, Mr Chukwudi Nwachukwu, has also been arrested.

This was confirmed in a memo obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Nwachukwu, according to the memo, is being detained at the Ghana Police headquarters in Accra, with his passport already confiscated while the matter is already being investigated by the Ghanaian Police.

The eleven trafficked Nigerian girls were rescued by officials of the Nigerian in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Ghana chapter, led by its President, Prince Olayemi Akinwande.

The victims, aged between 14 and 18 years, are at present being kept by the High Commission at number 15 Circular road, cantonment, the memo from the Ministry said, adding that they are currently receiving support, care, counseling and food provided by the Mission.

Parts of the memo also said, "the alleged kingpin of the human trafficking, who brought the girls to Ghana, Mr Chukwudi Nwachukwu has been arrested. He is being detained at the Ghana Police headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

"The High Commission has also taken custody of his passport.

"Police authorities are investigating the matter and as soon as the investigation is completed, the High Commission would make arrangement to reunite them with their families in Nigeria", it added.

Continuing, the memo said, "investigations revealed that the victims were deceived by the traffickers who promised them restaurant jobs.

"It is noteworthy to mention that none of the victims had international passports. They claimed they were ferried by boats from Mile 2 Waterside in Lagos to Port Novo, from where they were transported by road to Ghana.

Upon arrival in Ghana, they claimed they were forced into prostitution after undergoing ritual oath", it stressed.