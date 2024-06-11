Nigeria High Commission Takes Custody of 11 Trafficked Nigerian Girls in Accra

10 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana, has taken custody of the eleven trafficked Nigerian girls who were rescued on Thursday, June 6, at the Wiennbba Central region Ghana.

In the same vein, the alleged kingpin of the human trafficking, who brought the girls to Ghana, Mr Chukwudi Nwachukwu, has also been arrested.

This was confirmed in a memo obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Nwachukwu, according to the memo, is being detained at the Ghana Police headquarters in Accra, with his passport already confiscated while the matter is already being investigated by the Ghanaian Police.

The eleven trafficked Nigerian girls were rescued by officials of the Nigerian in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Ghana chapter, led by its President, Prince Olayemi Akinwande.

The victims, aged between 14 and 18 years, are at present being kept by the High Commission at number 15 Circular road, cantonment, the memo from the Ministry said, adding that they are currently receiving support, care, counseling and food provided by the Mission.

Parts of the memo also said, "the alleged kingpin of the human trafficking, who brought the girls to Ghana, Mr Chukwudi Nwachukwu has been arrested. He is being detained at the Ghana Police headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

"The High Commission has also taken custody of his passport.

"Police authorities are investigating the matter and as soon as the investigation is completed, the High Commission would make arrangement to reunite them with their families in Nigeria", it added.

Continuing, the memo said, "investigations revealed that the victims were deceived by the traffickers who promised them restaurant jobs.

"It is noteworthy to mention that none of the victims had international passports. They claimed they were ferried by boats from Mile 2 Waterside in Lagos to Port Novo, from where they were transported by road to Ghana.

Upon arrival in Ghana, they claimed they were forced into prostitution after undergoing ritual oath", it stressed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.