Nigeria: Finidi Under Fire Over Nigeria's Loss to Benin

Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, is under fire after superintending over two woeful performances of the team in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers since he took charge.

His first match was against South Africa on Friday which the Nigerian team drew 1-1, their third draw in the World Cup qualifying series that left them with just three points from as many matches.

Nigerians were hoping for a better outing against Benin Republic on Monday but the minors shocked the Super Eagles, running away with a 2-1 victory.

Nigerian football fans have had enough and they rushed to social media to express their anger, calling for the immediate sack of the Super Eagles gaffer.

The former Enyimba coach is currently the top trend on X, formerly called Twitter.

Daily Trust has selected a few of the reactions from X :

Solutions to the Super Eagles current situation;1. Remove Finidi George and bring in an experienced coach. Even a semi-experienced coach is better at this point. 2. If we can't find anyone, bring back Peseiro or Genot Rohr. These two did better than what Finidi is doing and... https://t.co/Qq6XeBOqgt-- Tolulope Michael (@im_tolumichael) June 10, 2024

You all can see that the National team is pure politics lolHow can you sack a coach that got you to a finals then employ Finidi George 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6HGy24VLKD-- PAPI_ (@Papijnr0) June 10, 2024

I pushed heavilly for Finidi George to get the Job.I'm a very stupid person. Never ever take any advice coming from me. I no get sense.-- Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) June 10, 2024

"My philosophy is to win, for me Formation is not that important......-Super Eagles Coach, Finidi George speaks on his tactics in the national team.BENNGA world cup Apple AFCON Getnot Enyimba. pic.twitter.com/ae63PGwEpr-- Naija Trend (@NaijaTrend_1) June 10, 2024

Finidi George really said "formation is not that important". Bring back bobrisky and lock this man instead pic.twitter.com/sZGcUiTmXA-- LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) June 10, 2024

Finidi George is just a clueless coach with a very big head.Please sack him now and also jail him for stressing all Nigerians #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/qaoDlavpCo-- Samstar 🔌 (@theboyissamson) June 10, 2024

EFCC slowly moving like SARSSuper Eagles lost to Benin RepublicFinidi George trying to finish super eaglesNLC scheduling another strike for tomorrow which means National Grid may collapse.Maintaining composure in Nigeria is hard. pic.twitter.com/97VDL5aI7T-- MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) June 10, 2024

However, some football fans are calling for more time for the coach, calling on Nigerians to pray for his success.

If we can't judge Tinubu's abysmal failure in one year, then we shouldn't judge Finidi George on just two games.Instead let's keep praying for and sending him positive wishes to succeed 🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/CGhPzZbKg0-- ỌjịUgo™️🍫👁️🗨️ (@OjiUgo_nwa) June 10, 2024