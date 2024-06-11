Nigeria: Customs Begins Verification of Private Jets Over Alleged Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced verification exercise for privately owned aircraft operating in Nigeria.

The NCS, in a Public Service Announcement on its verified social media page on Monday, said the exercise was aimed at identifying improperly imported private aircraft without documentation.

According to the statement, the verification was to ensure proper imports and maximum revenue collection for the federal government.

"The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announces a verification exercise for privately owned aircraft operating in Nigeria. This exercise aims to identify improperly imported private aircraft without documentation, ensuring proper imports and maximum revenue collection.

"The exercise is scheduled to take place between June 19 to July 19, 202 at the Tariff and Trade Department Room, Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, No 4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja between 10:00am to 5:00 pm daily," the Service stated.

The statement further explained to the private jet owners to come along with Temporary Import Permit (TIP), and Aircraft Certificate of Registration (ACoR), among others.

"Interested Parties are required to come along with their, Aircraft Certificate of Registration; NCAA's Flight Operation Compliance Certificate; NCAA's Maintenance Compliance Certificate; NCAA's Permit for Non-Commercial Flights and Temporary Import Permit (if applicable)," it added.