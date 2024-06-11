Nigeria: Why I'm Pushing for Government Structure Reform Bill - Drafter

Highlight of the bill include the proposals for creation of six regions, each with its own regional government and legislature, and establishment of two tiers of government instead of the existing three tiers.

The initiator of a draft bill seeking the restructuring and new model of government in Nigeria, Akin Fapohunda, said on Monday that the propositions would help to resolve some of Nigeria's crises if passed into law.

Mr Fapohunda appeared on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, expressing concerns about Nigeria's critical situation and the need for change.

"I proposed this bill because the country is facing a severe crisis. My goal is to find a way to reorganise the system in a highly effective and efficient way," he said.

The bill has yet to be submitted to the National Assembly.

The bill titled 'A Bill for an Act to substitute the annexure to Decree 24 of 1999 with a new governance model for the Federal Republic of Nigeria', seeks a new government model through the alteration of the Nigerian constitution.

Highlights of bill

A highlight of the bill includes the proposal for creation of six regions, each with its own regional government and legislature.

It seeks the abolition of the current 36 states and 774 local governments to be replaced with the proposed regional governments.

It also seeks the establishment of a regional electoral commission to conduct elections in each region, and the creation of a federal commission to oversee the distribution of resources and funds to the regions.

Mr Fapohunda, whose profile on X described him as a voluntarily retired federal civil servant, IT consultant, proprietor of basic and secondary schools, said the bill recommended two tiers of government instead of the current three.

"It seeks to replace the existing three-tiers structure (federal, state, and local governments) with a more streamlined two-tier framework consisting of federal and regional governments.

"This new structure, as outlined in the bill, would grant the regional tier the liberty to configure its own governance and select delegates, effectively eliminating the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)," the bill author said.

"Additionally, this bill tackles issues that have been overlooked until now. In a federal system like ours, there should be two separate structures, each with its own clear constitution.

"However, we currently have a single constitution that covers everything, which is not the norm in other countries. Moreover, we are a diverse nation, and our differences are not adequately acknowledged or addressed in our current approach."

He said the bill was motivated by the need to address "issues of inefficiency, corruption, and inequality in the current system."

Criticism

A renowned lawyer, Tunji Abayomi, who also appeared on the Arise Television's Morning Show on Monday, criticised the proposed bill, which he said had provisions typical of the constitution passed down by past military regimes.

"I do not consider this bill as a basis for a law. It is not different from a military constitution," he said.

He also faulted Mr Fapohunda's manner of seeking the constitution amendment.

"A constitution should not be presented as a bill," he said. "As a bill is legislation, whereas a constitution is a foundational document that outlines the framework of a country. A constitution is the basis for laws, which are then created and passed by the National Assembly, not the other way around."

Controversy

Mr Fapohunda said he planned to submit the proposal to President Bola Tinubu, for onward submission to the National Assembly as an executive bill.

However, the House of Representatives has distanced itself from the bill, saying it has not been submitted to it.