Nigeria: 3,000 Benefit As Ijebu Boys Association Medical Outreach Holds

The Ijebu Boys Association's annual Free Medical and Food Provision Outreach offered a lifeline to over 3,000 vulnerable Nigerians in a nation grappling with poverty and inflation.

Held from June 6th to 8th in Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat, the programme provided essential medical care and food assistance to those in need.

The opening ceremony itself underscored the community spirit of the event, with prominent figures like Dr. Sunny Kuku (Olorogun & Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland), Oba Dr. Adetoye Alatishe (Gbegande of Ososa Land), Prof. Bankole Okuwa (socio-political researcher), and Otunba Kunle Ogunade (MD of PetroOrganico Nigeria Ltd) lending support.

Other distinguished attendees included medical professionals representing local hospitals and the Ogun State Ministry of Health, alongside legal and business representatives. This diverse group highlighted the collaborative effort behind the outreach's success.

The President of the charity, Mr. Olagbuyi Oduniyi, stated, "We are incredibly thankful to God for his kindness and mercy, which has allowed our association to keep fulfilling this important responsibility.

"The joy we bring to the underprivileged in our community is our greatest source of pride. It's a real sense of accomplishment to see them arrive looking down on their luck and leave with smiles after receiving medical care and food. We all know the government can't handle this alone, so I urge other organizations to step up and help those in need."

Oduniyi said the Association is non-profit and non-political. "This project, our fifth, is funded entirely by our members. During COVID-19, we couldn't hold the program as usual, but we managed to distribute food to elderly residents in Ijebuland. Our members even took the risk of personally delivering the food items."

He expressed sincere thanks to the guests of honor, guests from the US and Europe and the donors and supporters.

"A special thanks to Rite Foods Limited for providing Bigi Water and other drinks, and to the Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government for letting us use the venue free of charge."

The event buzzed with appreciation for the Ijebu Boys' efforts. Dr. Sonny Kuku, a captivated attendee, composed and performed a song in their honor. He offered blessings and encouraged others to follow their model of giving. Oba (Dr.) Alatishe, a respected leader, led the over 1,000 patients in a blessing for the Association, urging them to continue their philanthropic work.

Prof. Okuwa lauded them as exemplary modern philanthropists, driven by compassion and devoid of political motives.

The impact was undeniable. Kuku and other guests presented a wheelchair to Madam Tinuola Adebanjo, a 58-year-old patient in need. Over 20 doctors provided medical care to patients who received a battery of tests, including vitals, blood sugar, HIV, and TB checks. Beneficiaries, ranging from 57 to 90 years old, came from various communities near and far - Ijebu Ife, Sagamu, Ijebu Igbo, Ago Iwoye, and more. They left with wheelchairs, walking aids, medical equipment, medication, eyeglasses, and even food.

Omoba Adetola Odusote, the Association's spokesperson, reiterated their unwavering commitment to the development of Ijebu land and the well-being of its people.

"Our goal is to put a smile on the face of every patient every year. We are excited to continue our tradition of service to humanity and contribute to the socio-economic development of our homeland," Odusote concluded.

Established in 2017, Ijebu Boys Association aims to promote the development of Ijebu land through educational, economic, and social initiatives, as well as thought leadership.