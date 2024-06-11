Nigeria: Govt's Urban Renewal Projects Will Improve Living Conditions - Dangiwa

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa, has stated that the planned slums upgrade and urban renewal projects will have significant impact on the lives and living conditions of Nigerians.

He listed housing upgrade, sanitation, environmental protection, agricultural support, boreholes and solar powered streetlights among others, as projects that will enhance aesthetics and functional spaces, as well as impact the economy.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning, Hon. Abiante Awaji, said the committee was in the ministry to fulfil its critical part of its oversight mandate.

He stated that this was meant to assess performance, establish effective utilisation of resources and identify challenges with a view to ensuring service delivery that would impact the lives of the Nigerian citizens.