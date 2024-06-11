Nigeria: Fish Out Vandals of Radio Station, Kogi Govt Charges Community Leaders

The Kogi State Government has issued a stern directive to stakeholders in Kogi East to collaborate in identifying and apprehending those responsible for the recent theft of vital broadcast equipment from the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation in Ochaja, Dekina Local Government Area.

During a meeting in Anyigba on Monday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, emphasised the imperative of addressing the recurring incidents of vandalism targeting the broadcasting station.

Fanwo expressed dismay over the repeated attacks on the station, stressing the detrimental impact on the state and its eastern region. He condemned the action of the vandals, describing it as self-destructive and antithetical to the development of the community.

Asserting the state government's commitment to apprehending the perpetrators and preventing future occurrences, Fanwo underscored the importance of community involvement in safeguarding public infrastructure.

"We will not close down this station. Our people in Kogi East must not accept being cut off from civilisation by criminal elements who do not represent the noble race called Igala," he affirmed.

In response, traditional leaders and local government officials echoed their determination to bolster security measures around the broadcasting facility. The Ejeh of Dekina and chairman of Dekina Local Government Traditional Council, Alhaji Usman Obaje, pledged concerted efforts towards enhancing the station's protection.