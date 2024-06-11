Nigeria: Sokoto Amends Law to Grant Gov Authority to Appoint District, Village Heads

The Sokoto State Government has given the green light to amend section 76 of the local government and chieftaincy law to align with prevailing practices within the state.

Under the current law, the authority to appoint district and village heads lies with the Sultanate Council.

However, in practice, the Sultanate Council merely provides recommendations to the state government, with the governor ultimately making the appointments.

Nasir Binji, the state's attorney-general and commissioner for justice, clarified that the proposed amendment aimed to synchronise the legal framework with the customary procedure in Sokoto State.

Addressing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, Binji explained that under the proposed amendment, the Sultanate Council would retain the power to recommend candidates, while the authority to appoint would be vested in the governor.

This move comes in the wake of recent dismissal of certain traditional rulers in the state due to their alleged involvement in land-related issues and security concerns.

Additionally, the state government has endorsed an amendment to the Sokoto Local Government Law 2008, extending the tenure of elected chairmen from two years to three years. This decision marks a reversal of the tenure reduction implemented during the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration.