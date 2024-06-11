Nigeria: Adamawa Assembly Passes Bill On Teacher Recruitment, Retention

11 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi, Yola

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has passed a bill aimed at revolutionising the recruitment, deployment and retention of teachers in the state.

Sponsored by Speaker Bathiya Wesley who represents Hong constituency, the bill received unanimous approval from lawmakers during its third reading at plenary.

The motion for the third reading was moved by Majority Leader Kate Raymond Mamuno, representing Demsa constituency, and seconded by Babangida Mohammed Njidda from Nasarawo Binyeri constituency.

Following its passage, Speaker Wesley instructed the clerk to prepare a final version of the bill for submission to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for assent.

Titled "A bill for a law to provide for teachers recruitment, deployment and retention scheme in Adamawa State," the legislation is poised to introduce significant reforms to the education sector in the state.

 

