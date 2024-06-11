Nigeria: Tinubu Firmly Committed to Youth Empowerment - Shettima

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, yesterday, restated the commitment of the Bola Tinubu's administration to supporting Nigerian youths to reach their potentials and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

Shettima in his remarks, when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, the National Executive Council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, led by its President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo.

This came as NYCN is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in November 2024.

Commending the council for its support to the programmes and activities of the Tinubu administration, VP Shettima said: "We cannot thank you enough for keeping the hope alive for the Nigerian youth. We identify with you, we empathize with you because the future of this nation belongs to you.

"We are one of the youngest nations on the planet and the youths constitute nearly 75 percent of our population. Once we engage the youths, once we give them hope for a better tomorrow, all the madness pervading this land will dissipate.

"Sixty 60 years for an organisation to remain vibrant and still standing on its feet deserves commendation. I want to thank you for believing in the Nigeria project. A lot of members of your generation have left the country but you resolved to stay on, and together we are going to salvage the ship of this state," he added.

On plans of the Tinubu administration for young Nigerians, the Vice President noted that President Tinubu created a ministry for the youth under the current dispensation and appointed two young people to head the ministry, while he (VP) had complemented this by appointing a lot of young persons into key positions in his office.