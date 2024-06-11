Nigeria: Alleged June 12 Protest - Anambra Police Warns Against Infringing On Human Rights

THE Anambra State Police command has warned those allegedly planning to stage protests on June 12 over hardship in the country to abort it as it is prepared to protect the human rights of Nigerians.

The state Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, in a statement, urged Anambra people and residents in the state to dissociate themselves from any act that could threaten public peace and national unity on the said date.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga read: "The Police command shall live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

"This affirmation is given after a critical threat analysis by the command based on the information and intelligence report of persons and groups mobilizing for a protest on June 12, 2024, Democracy Day, a day mapped out to commemorate the restoration of democracy in the country.

"The Police envisage that the protest is capable of grounding all commercial activities and obstructing the free flow of traffic in the state.

"While noting the right of individuals or groups to advocate for any interest, the command wishes to emphasize the importance of adherence to the existing laws governing such activities"

According to the command, Police operatives have been deployed to different strategic areas, tasked with the responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic, and most especially, a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, CP Itam while wishing Anambra people a happy Democracy Day celebration, commended their cooperation and resolve in sustaining the message of peace and standing up against anyone that threatens public peace.

He encouraged the people to remain law-abiding, and vigilant, and continue to partner with and support the Police and other security agencies, to synergize and collaborate towards combating all forms of criminality and ensuring public security and safety in the state.