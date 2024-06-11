Nigeria: Super Eagles May Miss Another World Cup

Nigeria's Super Eagles are in danger of missing a second consecutive FIFA World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Cote d'Ivoire on Monday.

The Eagles missed the Qatar 2022 World Cups, losing the ticket to Ghana in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

After a miserable start to the qualifying campaign with three 1-1 draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively in their first three games, the Finidi George-led squad needed to beat their hosts in Cote d'Ivoire to keep the hope of playing at the U.S.A., Canada and Mexico 2026 World Cup alive, but stumbled against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic Benin.

Despite starting the match on a good note, thanks to Raphael Onyedika's goal in the 27th minute of the first half, the Eagles went into the break behind, as Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie scored respectively before the interval to give Gernot Rohr-led Beninese side the lead.

After the break, Finidi George changed his tactic, substituting Alex Iwobi and Terem Moffi for Paul Onuachu and Victor Boniface respectively, aiming to turn the fortune around in the match.

Even though his team had several chances to equalize, they couldn't convert them into goals, ultimately falling to a 2-1 defeat.

The result moved Benin Republic to the top of Group C with seven points, while Nigeria remained fifth with three points.

The FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers will resume in March 2025, with the Super Eagles set to face Rwanda on March 17th, followed by a match against Zimbabwe on March 24th.

Meanwhile, sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has demanded a detailed technical report of the match from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the outcomes of the match, saying the NFF should have performed better considering the substantial support it received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration in addition to the open and positive working relationship between the Ministry and the football body.

"The recent results are unacceptable," Senator Enoh stated. "Despite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed. The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing and give the reason why there mustn't be consequences for the disappointment caused both the Government and the generality of Nigerians.

Senator Enoh insisted that Nigerian football fans deserve answers and accountability from the NFF. "Our supporters are passionate and devoted. They deserve an explanation for why our national team has not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON he added.