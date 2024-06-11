Liberia: CU Graduates 765 This Week

Cuttington University's main campus in Suakoko, Bong County, is already abuzz with excitement as the school begins its 2024 commencement convocation exercises, where 765 students will graduate with degrees from various disciplines. Students from the three campuses of the university in Bong, Margibi and Montserrado Counties will be obtaining diplomas, bachelor's, and master's degrees.

Mr. Advertus Orea Wright, CU's Vice President for Institutional Advancement, shared details of the graduation ceremony, noting that students from different programs, including Junior College, undergraduate studies, and graduate programs, would be awarded degrees.

Wright disclosed that 72 students will be graduating from the University Junior College in Kakata, Margibi County; 325 from the undergraduate Program in Suakoko, Bong County; 320 from the School of Graduate and Professional Studies in Monrovia, Montserrado County.

Additionally, he said 48 students will be obtaining a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDF) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation (PGDME).

Highlighting the institution's commitment to providing quality education and fostering a 21st-century learning environment in Liberia, Mr. Wright emphasized the academic rigor and international standards maintained by Cuttington University.

"Our prospective graduates have been academically examined and have satisfactorily gone through the rigors of the University's academic curricular activities in line with the best international academic standards and practices," VP Wright stated over the weekend in Bong County. "Our mission as a university is to produce more qualified and knowledgeable professionals in different specialized studies. CU remains committed to providing quality educational services and fostering a 21st Global Century of education in the Country."

The commencement convocation will be enriched with various events, including tea parties and the Baccalaureate Service, leading up to the main graduation ceremony under the leadership of President Dr. Romelle A. Horton.

"This year's commencement is associated with major events that have beautified the entire commencement convocation. The activities started with the Herbert and Marion Donovan College of Allied Health Sciences Tea Party followed by the President's Traditional Tea Party or gala, while the Baccalaureate Service was held on the University's main Campus on June 9, 2024," Wright revealed.

While the guest speaker for the occasion was not disclosed, the event was expected to be graced by esteemed dignitaries, including members of the Board of Trustees, government officials, Chief Justice of Liberia Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, Vice President Jeremiah Koung, and members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, as well as the families and friends of the graduates.

Cuttington University, established in 1889 by the Episcopal Church of the United States, holds a prestigious place as the oldest private, coeducational, undergraduate, and degree-granting institution in sub-Saharan Africa. The university's longstanding commitment to education and human capital development has produced notable alumni who continue to contribute to the advancement of Liberia and beyond.