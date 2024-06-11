Nigeria: Two Soldiers Injured in Fight With Bandits in Niger State

Two soldiers were taken to hospital on Monday after they were wounded during a gunfight with bandits operating in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Meanwhile, one of the bandits' leaders was killed in the gun duel.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent gathered that the bandits were heading to Mashegu and Wushishi local government areas of the state to rustle cattle when they encountered the soldiers.

The chairperson of Rafi Local Government, Ayuba Katako, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

Mr Katako said the two wounded soldiers were being treated at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna.

He added that the military, police and vigilantes maintaining peace and security of lives and property in the state deserved to be commended.

"It happened in my domain. The two soldiers have been taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

"The military, police and vigilantes are trying their best to ensure peace and security of lives and property in the state, and they deserve to be commended," he said.

Mr Katako decried the continuous attacks on security operatives and called for patience, support and prayers to overcome insecurity in the state and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, the army cantonment in Minna could not be reached, just as the police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached when filing the report.

Rafi Local Government is one of the local government areas in Niger State where bandits have been terrorising residents and making it impossible for farmers to work.