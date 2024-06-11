Nigeria: NPFL - Massive Crowd Looms Again As Ibadan Braces for Shooting Stars, Rangers Clash

11 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Shooting Stars, with 57 points and an impressive home record (14 wins), will be looking to capitalise on their home advantage and climb further up the table

After a record-breaking turnout for the Oriental Derby between Rangers and Enyimba, another exciting clash is set to grip the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

This time, the spotlight falls on Ibadan, where Shooting Stars will host Enugu Rangers in a highly anticipated match on 12 June..

The 20,000-seat Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium was packed to the brim for the Oriental Derby, with some fans even resorting to watching from the camera stands.

Now, attention shifts southwestward as both Shooting Stars and Rangers boast passionate fan bases, promising a massive crowd and electric atmosphere at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

This fixture, airing live at 5:30 p.m. on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244, carries significant weight for both teams.

Crucial fixture

Rangers, currently sitting at 61 points (pending the NPFL's verdict on their suspended match against Enyimba), are seeking a crucial win to maintain their title charge. A positive result in Ibadan would be a major boost in their championship race.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars, with 57 points and an impressive home record (14 wins), will be looking to capitalise on their home advantage and climb further up the table.

However, their record against southeastern clubs this season is concerning, with only one win in seven matches (one draw, five losses). Notably, Rangers secured a 2-0 victory over Shooting Stars in their first meeting this season.

As Wednesday approaches, excitement mounts among supporters of both teams. Football fans eagerly await the on-field battle and the electrifying atmosphere that's expected to engulf the Adamasingba stadium.

Before the royal rumble in Ibadan, StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244 will broadcast the Gombe United vs Abia Warriors match at 3:30 p.m

