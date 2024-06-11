Nigeria: Jigawa Governor Swears in 34-Year-Old As High Court Judge

Mrs Gambo was sworn in at the Council Chambers, Government House, alongside Muhammad Usman, also as High Court judge and Muktar Shuaibu appointed as the state's grand Khadi.

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Monday swore in a 34-year-old woman, Nilfa Gambo, as a high court judge for the state.

Mrs Gambo was sworn in at the Council Chambers, Government House, alongside Muhammad Usman, also as high court judge, and Muktar Shuaibu, who was appointed as the state's Grand Khadi.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Mr Namadi said all the appointments were based on merit, adding that the new appointees made the state proud as they excelled during the selection interview.

He revealed that NJC had confirmed that Jigawa's judges' selection process was the best in the country.

He stated that the state government decided to remain neutral during the selection process to ensure the selection of the best candidates.

The governor congratulated the new judges and charged them to serve with diligence and fear of Allah.

Meanwhile, according to a lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, Mrs Gambo rose through the ranks and became what she is before reaching 35.

"I am absolutely thrilled to hear that Nilfa Abdullahi Gambo is among the list of high court judges approved by the National Judicial Council this week. Nilfa is a smart, industrious and kind woman. Her appointment is not just a result of her sheer hard work but also an inspiration to aspiring lawyers and girls in general.

"Having graduated from Bayero University Kano, Nilfa was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013. She then earned an LLM from SOAS, University of London, specialising in International Economic Law with a focus on Africa. She is also a certified mediator and international arbitrator and a member of CIArb UK and ICMC. She previously worked as a research assistant, registrar, and mediator at the NICN under several Judges of the Court.

"Nilfa achieved all this before reaching 35 years of age while giving birth and raising four children. And when I tell you that they are all boys, you can imagine what she must have gone through (laughed). She is a testament to the reality that it is not a choice between career or family. Nilfa successfully combined both. She has made not just the Abdullahi Gambo family proud but the whole of northern Nigeria. Some credit, of course, goes to Nilfa's supportive husband (you can hold me guilty of a bit of masculinism here).

"And once again, it was Jigawa State that did it. When Justice Auwal Ya'u was appointed, we celebrated him and the whole state for injecting fresh, agile blood into the bench. Now, the same state has produced Nilfa. Jigawa judiciary's vision in appointing younger lawyers as judges will shape the state in great ways and elevate its judiciary members. Mark my words", Mr Bukarti recently posted.