Nigeria: Super Eagles - Adepoju Sad, Says World Cup Qualification Be Difficult

11 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Solomon Nwoke

The Super Eagles hopes of World Cup looks hopeless after suffering a serious setback, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Benin at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Cote d'Ivoire.

The defeat yesterday was a big dent of their quest for the qualification after playing out a 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo last Friday.

The last two games were matches Nigerians were banking on to remedy their qualification to the next World Cup.

But reacting shortly after the game, ex- international, Mutiu Adepoju expressed sadness over Super Eagles defeat.

"In fact it's a bad result, the fact that we didn't win the one at home, makes it worse and losing this one again makes it very difficult for our World Cup qualification.

"Losing five points out of six and for the fact that we drew the first three matches is what is making it difficult.

"I wouldn't say that there's no way for us, but it's going to be difficult for us as it is now. We only have to depend on others, if we are able to win in all other games.

"Well, until we now have to resort to permutations, do the mathematics and see if there are ways we can get out this situation.

"But as it is now, I don't think we should depend on ourselves, but to depend on other teams in the group.

"Because the two matches that we played, out of six points, which would have taken us up, we only got a point. It is not a good result," Adepoju lamented.

