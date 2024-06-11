Nigeria: Residents Protest Indiscriminate Dredging in Badagry Communities

Some residents of Ganyingbo and Gbaji-Yeketome communities in Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Monday protested indiscriminate dredging in the communities.

The residents came out carrying placards with different inscriptions such as " Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, please save us from indiscriminate dredging".

Other placards they carried read: "Enough is enough we don't want dredgers in our community" and "President Bola Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu save our souls from flooding."

Mr Henry Benjamin, a community leader in Ganyingbo, said the residents had stopped four dredgers from dredging in the community recently.

"This one came pretending that he came to repair something, but suddenly he started dredging activities.

"Dredging in this water will result in flooding; we don't want them in our community.

"The indiscriminate dredging here is dangerous to our lives and property.

"We don't want them here in our communities, they are planning to chase us out of this community," he said.

Mr Israel Oke, a community leader from Yeketome, said that the illegal activities of the dredgers had chased away youths and fishermen from the river.

Oke begged the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, to come to their assistance by stopping the illegal activity.

Mr Sunday Ayedogbon, the Chairman of Badagry Fishermen Association said dredging activities in Yeketome- Ganyingbo communities are illegal.

"I'm sure when the government comes they will sensitise the people.

"With their activities, Gbaji Bridge is at risk, this is the only bridge that links Nigeria to the Republic of Benin and many other communities in Badagry.

"Once the bridge is under threat, there is no way for us again.

"We want the government to consider giving licenses to the dredgers.

"Because dredging will result in flooding, if not controlled," he said.

Mr Junaid Rufai, the Youth Chairman in Gbayingbo, said the communities used to experience flooding in October due to dredging.

"We don't want them in our community, by October, water will start coming to us for some weeks before going back," he said.

Mr Samson Sowanu, a youthp representative, urged the government to stop the dredging for the sake of humanity.