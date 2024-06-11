Nigeria: Borno Govt Commends FAO for Distributing Farm Inputs to 9,975 Farmers

The Borno State government has commended the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) for distributing crop production inputs and other interventions to 9,975 farmers.

Acting Governor Umar Kadafur gave the commendation while flagging-off the distribution of crop production inputs for farmers in the North East states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, and Taraba (BAYT) by FAO in Dusuman village of Jere local government area the state on Monday.

Kadafur said the state is aware of the strategic role being played by the FAO, particularly in assisting victims of insurgency and its collective efforts to bring about viable and sustainable peace and security.

"The distribution of these crop production inputs will therefore encourage our farmers to be more determined in engaging in farming activities and towards having a reliable and dependable means of livelihood."

"I am profoundly pleased to be here with you in Dusuman, Jere Local Government Area, for the official flag-off ceremony of the distribution of crop production inputs for the 2024 rainy season, for farmers in the North East, by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations.

Also speaking, the FAO's interim country Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS region, Dominique Koffy Kouacou, said the distribution targeted vulnerable farmers to boost their self-reliant and ensure viable and sustainable food security in the State.

"FAO is supporting 26,750 vulnerable households, including returning IDPS and their host communities with productive agriculture assets to rebuild their lives and livelihoods."

The 2024 intervention in Borno will benefit 9,975 households across 7 Local Government Areas of the State.

"The support by FAO will help households mitigate the escalating food insecurity while at the same time build resilience of the returnees in the settled communities. It is our expectation that these interventions will improve food production and income generation and build resilience among conflict-affected returnee households," he said.

The UN agency said zero hunger as highlighted by the SDG2 guides their intervention through procurement and distribution of nutrient dense vegetables, cereals, and legume quality seeds and NPK fertilizers.

This is part of the UN agency's fight against poverty and hunger in the state due to the over a decade Boko Haram crisis.