Nigeria: Many Stranded As Boko Haram Abducts Passengers Along Maiduguri-Kano Highway

11 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have abducted passengers along Maiduguri/Kano highway.

Sources told Daily Trust that the insurgents struck between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno, which is along Damaturu highway at about 5:50:pm on Monday.

They reportedly blocked the highway before forcefully taking away some passengers.

The incident left hundreds of travelers and commuters stranded on both ends of the ever-busy road.

They had to return to Benishek and Auno respectively.

"There was an incident between Mannanari and Garin Kuturu where some Boko Haram fighters came out to block the upcoming vehicles and some passengers were abducted."

"We are not sure of the number as we speak but certainly there was an abduction on Monday evening."

Residents narrated how many commercial drivers took refuge in their community momentarily when the insurgents were operating between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari villages.

"They came out with three wheelbarrow and I believe they were looking for food stuff. We don't know how many people abducted but some commercial drivers came back and later returned to Maiduguri before reinforcement of military arrived."

A passenger, who craved anonymity, said he alongside others were stranded for hours.

"We were heading for Kano from Maiduguri when the driver got hinted about the attack and took a detour," he told Daily Trust.

"We have been waiting for the military to clear the road but we don't know when. We are stranded here."

 

