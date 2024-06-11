Nigeria: UBEC Act Due for Review - Executive Secretary

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has expressed concern over the law that created the commission, saying part of it impedes the implementation of some of its programmes.

The commission's boss stated this during the opening session of a two-day retreat for the Senate Committee on Education in Lagos.

While stressing that the law which established the commission was overdue for review, he said, "We will share with the committee aspects of the Universal Basic Education Act 2004 and other related matters, which in our view, constitute an encumbrance to the smooth implementation of the UBE programme.

"Having been enacted in 2004, that is, 20 years ago, and given the developments and changes that have taken place since then, it is our view that the act is overdue for review."

He acknowledged that the commission had been engrossed with challenges, saying the retreat would offer opportunities to find solutions that would improve the education sector.

The retreat's Chairman, Senator Gbenga Daniel, who noted that the country's education sector was bedevilled with challenges, said, "Many children's teachers are not interested in going to the rural areas because of infrastructure."

Senator Daniel, who represents Ogun East, sought support of the National Assembly towards improved funding for education, infrastructural development, training of teachers and decentralisation of local governments and schools for efficiency.

He harped on the need for the integration of technology into the education sector, advocating the growth of girl child education and children with disabilities.