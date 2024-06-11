Nigeria: Don't Ridicule Judiciary, Lawyers Warn APC, Ex-Lawmakers

The Coalition of Lawyers Against Injustice, a group of concerned lawyers, has condemned the recent developments in Rivers State, where a High Court ruling has overturned the decision of another court, sacking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by the group's president, Moses Okino, it said: "This brazen affront to the judiciary's integrity and the rule of law is unacceptable and warrants our collective condemnation.

"It is an elementary legal principle that a lower court cannot review or overturn the decision of another lower court or a court of concurrent jurisdiction. This fundamental tenet of our legal system is being recklessly disregarded by the APC in Rivers State, who seem hell-bent on ridiculing the judiciary and undermining our democracy.

"We are appalled by the APC's blatant disregard for the judicial process and their resort to self-help, which can only be described as a wicked assault on the very fabric of our legal system. This egregious behaviour will not only erode public trust in the judiciary but also project Nigeria as a laughingstock before the international community."

The group said it is particularly concerned about the allegations of bribery and lack of jurisdiction levelled against some judicial officers, which are serious issues that require thorough investigation.

It, therefore, urged the APC and the former Rivers State Assembly members to desist from this destructive path and respect the sanctity of the judiciary, adding that the courts must be allowed to function without intimidation or manipulation, and the rule of law must be upheld at all costs.

The group implored the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and all well-meaning stakeholders to rise up against the alleged affront to Nigeria's legal system and defend the integrity of the judiciary.

"We will not stand idly by while our democracy is imperiled by the APC's antics. We demand respect for the judiciary and the rule of law, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure that this demand is met," Okino said.