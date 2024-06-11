Nigeria: Federal High Court Begins Vacation July 23, Introduces Use of E-Affidavits

The Federal High Court will on July 23, embark on its annual vacation.

The court, in a statement it made available to newsmen, disclosed that only six judges would be available within the period, to entertain "matters of extreme urgency" at three of its divisions in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho announced the vacation date, pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

Though the break period is slated to end on September 13, however, the court, said it would resume full sitting on September 16.

"This is in order for Hon. Judges to enjoy their well- deserved rest and to prepare for the tasks and activities of the New Legal year.

"Consequently, the Litigating public will be at liberty to approach ONLY the under listed functional Courts amongst the three premier divisions located nearest to them with Matters of extreme urgency; Abuja, Lagos, Port-Harcourt.

"The Vacation Judges are: Abuja, Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite, Hon. Justice Peter O. Lifu. Lagos; Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko, Hon. Justice Isaac D. Dipeolu. Port- Harcourt; Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed, Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua.

"The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, OFR, KSS, FCIArb.(UK) wishes his fellow lordships a pleasant Vacation in advance," the statement, which was signed by the Court's Assistant Director Information/ICT, Catherine Oby Christopher, further read.

Meanwhile, the court, in a separate statement, issued new practice directions on the use of its newly introduced Electronic Affidavit (E-Affidavit).

The CJ maintained that the essence of the practice directions was to ensure an efficient, transparent and prompt issuance of E-Affidavits in compliance with global best practices.

He said the directions would not only protect the interest of litigants and other users who desire the use of E-Affidavit, but also regulate standard of issuance of E-Affidavit upon payment of prescribed fees.

On how the E-Affidavit regime would be implemented, the court, stated: "Without prejudice to the provisions of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 and the Oaths Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010; all E-Affidavits of the Federal High Court shall emanate from the designated E-filling Unit of the Court.

"The E-Affidavit shall be in an electronic format with such specialized features as approved by the Court.

"The application shall be made online from the official website of the Court.

"The E-Affidavit software would be implemented by the E-filling Unit under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation).

"For the purpose of swearing to an E-Affidavit under this provision, a deponent to the E-Affidavit shall upload his application electronically through a platform approved by the Chief Judge.

"A task force shall be set up under the hand of the Chief Judge to give effect to this innovation.

"The cost of each E-Affidavit shall be as approved and/or reviewed by the Chief Judge from time to time.

"The Honorable, the Chief Judge may review this Practice Directions and/or issue further directives upon any prevailing circumstance.

"The E-Affidavit shall not be a replacement for the manually sworn affidavit.

"The aim of these Practice Directions is to ensure data protection in a user-friendly automated system of deposing to E-Affidavits," the court added.