West Africa: AllAfrica Named 'Financial Media of 2024' by BRVM

Abidjan — AllAfrica Global Media has been awarded the 2024 Financial Media of the Year Prize by the West African regional stock exchange known as BRVM (Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières).

Prize winners were announced on June 7th during the annual meeting in Abidjan of the exchange, which includes the eight members of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) - Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo and Guinea-Bissau. The theme for the event this year – reflecting the growing centrality of innovation and digitalization in the global financial sector - was "technology at the heart of capital markets: what are the challenges for shareholders? "

"We dedicate this award to all our readers who, every day, seek information on our platform", AllAfrica's Francophone Regional Director Mariama Ba, said in a statement. "This recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to providing quality information and to contributing positively to the African ecosystem," she said. Abidjan-based journalist Stéphane Fanny Ipote accepted the prize for AllAfrica.

The AllAfrica Global Media Group, the first pan-African all digital information platform, was established in 2000 and operates from Abidjan, Abuja, Cape Town, Dakar, Lagos, Monrovia, Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Washington DC.

BRVM The 5th edition of the BRVM Awards Ceremony recognising "the most deserving players in the Regional Financial Market".

In May, the Group convened some 300 media leaders and other top officials for the AllAfrica Media Leaders Summit in Nairobi to examine the role of media in Africa's future and to explore business models and the application of Artificial Intelligence and other technologies needed to insure sustainable operations. One session included a demonstration of the "Ubuntuverse," a state-of-the-art metaverse platform designed by technology pioneer Ubuntu Tribe to bridge cultures and accelerate educational and technological engagement across Africa.

"Technology offers an unprecedented opportunity to democratize access to financial markets and to promote more inclusive and diversified growth," the Director General of the BRVM Regional Stock Exchange, Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve, said during the awards ceremony in Abidjan. "The BRVM Awards 2024 offer the ideal opportunity to explore these perspectives and honor those who are leading change towards a more connected and equitable future."

BRVM Abidjan-based journalist Stéphane Fanny Ipote accepting on behlf of AllAfrica the 2024 Financial Media of the Year Prize awarded by the West African regional stock exchange BRVM in Abidjan.

BRVM, a member of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), offers the issuance and trading of debt securities (bonds) in addition to trading in equity securities.

"We are honored that BVRN has recognized the professionalism of our dedicated team, and we welcome the spotlight this provides for the work AllAfrica is doing to promote greater understanding of the continent," said Reed Kramer, AllAfrica co-founder and CEO.

About AllAfrica

AllAfrica is a voice of Africa, by Africa and about Africa – aggregating and producing news and information from over 100 African news outlets and our own reporters and distributing to African and global audiences. AllAfrica operates the largest online platform dedicated solely to Africa-related news and information and is the only news site with a truly pan-African reach. Distribution includes the popular web site, allAfrica.com, social media and the Google, Apple and Opera news apps, as well as Dow Jones/Factiva, Bloomberg, Moody's NewsEdge, ProQuest, the Comtex News Network and other commercial services.