Ghana Armed Forces Warns Against Calls for Attacks On Soldiers

The caution from the armed forces comes after the ruling party parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi East, Mr. Ernest Frimpong urged illegal miners to attack military offices deployed by the state to halt illegal mining practices

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a warning to the public against calls for attacks on soldiers and other security personnel.

In a statement on Monday, June 10, GAF said such calls are illegal, as it threatens national security and stability.

"We strongly wish to caution the public against such utterances. It is crucial to understand that such calls are not only unlawful but also pose a significant threat to the security and stability of our nation," the statement noted.

They also condemned any incitement of violence against soldiers and assured the public that it would continue to safeguard the state's security and protect civilians.

If a soldier misbehaves, GAF advises reporting the incident to the nearest police station or military barracks for proper disciplinary action. They also remind the public that soldiers, like all individuals, have the right to self-defense against immediate threats or attacks.

"It is important to note that soldiers have the right to self-defense when faced with imminent threats or attacks that pose a danger to their lives or the lives of others. In such situations, they are allowed to use necessary and proportionate force," the statement added.

Frimpong, during a meeting with some miners and the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, claimed that the government had removed the military's power to intervene in illegal mining practices.

He also made assurances that he, the Amenfi East MCE, and the Western Regional Minister will grant miners protection, encouraging them to report any challenges they face to them.