Gambia: President Barrow to Deliver SONA 2024

The President of the Republic of the Gambia Adama Barrow is scheduled to deliver the State of Nation Address 2024 (SONA 224) on Thursday, 27 June 2024.

This development was unveiled in the approved agenda of the Sixth Legislature of the Gambia.

This, according to the Clerk's Office, is starting on the 24th of June, 2024.

As outlined by the Clerk's Office, this statement will be preceded by the communication from the Chair for the said sitting of Thursday, 27th June 2024.

"The President of the Republic of the Gambia, H.E Adama Barrow is scheduled to appear before the National Assembly to deliver the State of Nation Address (SONA 2024) on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 10:00 am," the Clerk's Office stated.

It was further stated by the said office that this will be followed by correction and Approval of the Record of Votes and Proceedings of the National Assembly Sitting on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, on Monday 1 July 2024.

"On Monday 1 July 2024, the National Assembly is scheduled to commence the debate on the State of the Nation Address, 2024, and the debate will continue and be concluded on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024."

On Wednesday, 3 July 2024, the office indicated that the assembly is scheduled to engage the Cabinet Members, including His Excellency, the Vice President, Hon. Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Hon. Minister for Transport, Works, and Infrastructure, Hon. Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration & Employment, Hon. Minister for Fisheries and Water Resources, Hon. Minister for Defense, Hon. Minister for Public Service, Administrative Reform, Policy Coordination & Delivery on questions for oral answers.

The Clerk's Office further indicated that on Thursday, 4 July 2024, the legislature is expected to witness the laying of the Report of the National Assembly Joint Committee of Health and Gender on the Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Report of the National Assembly Select Committee on the Monitoring and Implementation of Government Projects on the Gambia Public Buildings and Facilities Authority Bill, 2022, Report of the National Assembly Select Committee on Health, Children, Refugees, and Humanitarians Relief on the Nutrition Bill, 2023, and Report of the National Assembly Joint Committee of Health and Gender on the National Social Protection Bill, 2023.