On Sunday, ATMIS Police Commissioner CP Hillary Sao Kanu met with Nigeria & Uganda Formed Police Unit (FPU) officers.

The discussions centred on the security in the sectors.

CP Kanu emphasised the importance of supporting the Somali Police Force (SPF) & other key partners to maintain peace and security in Somalia.

She urged the FPU officers to continue mentoring their SPF counterparts, to enhance policing standards across the country.