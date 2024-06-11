Ghana: NDPC Committed to Inclusive Planning - Dr Winfred Nelson

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) is reviewing the 7th edition of the National Planning Guidelines, which will plan Ghana's development path from 2026 to 2029.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director of the Development Coordination Division at NDPC, Dr Winfred Nelson, underlined the relevance of these principles in defining the national, regional, and sub-national medium-term development plans across the country.

"The Planning Guidelines are a critical tool that helps facilitate the harmonisation and coherence of development planning across the various levels of government," he stated.

He said this latest edition of the guidelines would address several cross-cutting issues, including climate change, the blue and green economy, biodiversity and the circular economy.

"The NDPC is committed to an inclusive planning process. We don't plan for you, we plan with you," Dr Nelson emphasised, urging stakeholders to provide feedback.

"We need to reflect on how best to enhance the preparation and implementation of these plans to ensure we maximise the cumulative benefits", he added.

The four-day stakeholder consultation workshop involved representatives from government agencies, civil society organisations, and the private sector.

The final guidelines are expected to be completed by 2024, informing Ghana's development strategy for the next planning cycle.

The Planning Guidelines, when complete would outline a comprehensive framework to align development plans across Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The new guidelines come on the back of significant regulatory and policy reforms in Ghana's planning landscape, including the National Development Planning (System) Regulation, 2016 (L.I. 2232), the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), and the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act 2016 (Act 925).