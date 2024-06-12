Nigeria: Only Those Working for APC Are Against Coalition - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that any politician, especially of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), that is opposed to the idea of a coalition is working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to entrench a one-party state in the country.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections, reiterated that the only way to rescue the country from the hold of the ruling APC in the next election is through a merger or a coalition of political parties.

Recently, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, after its 587th meeting, said the party "is not engaged in any merger, fusion, or amalgamation talks with any other political party or interest."

Spokesman of the party, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this to newsmen after the NWC meeting, said the party can win elections on its own.

The party therefore urged everyone to "disregard any report suggesting any form of merger between the PDP and any other political party as such is not in the contemplation of our great party."

The party's comments came after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, met with Atiku, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, all of the PDP, which fuelled speculations that the proposed coalition or merger might be in the offing.

But speaking with the National Coalition for PDP Support Group, which paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja yesterday, Atiku said, "Anyone in the PDP who opposes the merger with other political groups is a fifth columnist working for the APC to turn the country into a one-party state."

Speaking on behalf of the group, the chairman, Engr Anucha Katchy, declared that they have confidence in Atiku because of his high sense of patriotism and track record of performance in office.

He, however, advised the former VP to beware of sycophants within the ranks of youth and women groups in the party, who he said form the bulk of eligible voters.