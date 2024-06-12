Nigeria: Customs Intercepts Truckload of Vandalised Rail Sleepers, Auctions Seized Petrol

12 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto

The Sokoto area command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a truck conveying a 20-feet container laden with vandalised railway tracks along with three suspects on the Kajiji-Kebbi road.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, the Area Controller, Kamal Muhammed, said that on June 8, 2024, operatives of the command clamped down on a notorious cartel that specialised in vandalisation of railway tracks.

He said, "A truck conveying a 20-feet container laden with vandalised railway tracks along with three suspects were intercepted by the command's monitoring team on the Kajiji-Kebbi road."

He further said that the suspects could not tender evidence of allocation from the Federal Ministry of Transport.

The controller made the revelation while auctioning 11,270 litres of seized petrol, noting that maritime and cross-border smuggling of PMS had a negative impact on the overall supply chain of the product in addition to the possibility of funding of criminal activities with the proceeds.

