Tanzania: Samia Mourns Malawi's VP, 9 Others Perished in Plane Crash

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has conveyed her condolences to Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera following the passing of his Vice-President, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Malawi's Office of President and Cabinet confirmed on Tuesday morning that Dr. Chilima, along with 9 others, was killed in a plane crash.

Extending her condolences to the President, Malawian citizens, family, and friends through her X account (formerly Twitter), President Samia said she received the news of the tragic demise with great sadness.

"It is with great sadness that I have received the news of the tragic demise of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

"On behalf of the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey our deepest condolences to His Excellency President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA, the people of the Republic of Malawi, family, and friends," the President wrote.

A statement issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet in Malawi stated that the aircraft, which was carrying Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and nine others, was found this morning in the Chikangawa forest and added that "unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash."

The search and rescue operation, which was launched immediately after the aircraft went off the radar, was conducted by various agencies, including the Malawi Defense Force, the Police Service, and the Department of Civil Aviation.

Following the tragedy, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a national day of mourning and has ordered that all flags fly at half-mast from today (Tuesday) until the day of the funeral.