Angola/Cameroon: Tickets for Angola-Cameroon Game At Affordable Prices

10 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Tickets for access to the stadium for this Tuesday's game between the Angolan National Football Team and their counterparts from Cameroon, for the 4th round of group D, qualifying for the 2026 Football World Cup, vary between 1000 kwanzas and Kz 18,000.

The information was made public on Monday to the press, in the Province of Luanda, by the representative of the company organizing the game, which is scheduled for 8 pm, at the 11 de Novembro stadium.

He explained that whoever pays 1000 kwanzas will stay in the general stands, 15 thousand will be for those in the central-eastern VIP stands entitled to drink, while spectators in the western VIP stands will have to pay 18,000, including drinks as well.

According to the source, tickets are being sold at the Cazenga historic site, at the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Casa da Juventude in the municipality of Viana, in the Cacuaco administration, as well as at the Cidadela Sports Complex.

He said that the 34 gates will be open four hours earlier (from 4 pm), appealing to fans to arrive as early as possible to avoid flooding, as a sold out capacity is expected (50 thousand spectators), adding that security will be reinforced for the comfort of football spectators.

Angola aims to participate in a World Cup for the second time, after participating in 2006, in Germany, while Cameroon are looking for their ninth participation, after the last edition in 2022 in Qatar.

In the group D league table, Angola is in 3rd position (5 points), two less than the leader Cameroon, and Libya, second, with the same seven points.

Cabo Verde with 4 points is fourth, Mauritius fifth (1 points), while Eswatini occupies sixth place with no points yet.

