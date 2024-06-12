Malawi: Chakwera Welcomes Remains of Chilima and Nine Others At KIA in Lilongwe - Zambia's Hichilema Offers Support

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima.
11 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera led thousands of Malawians Tuesday evening in welcoming the remains of vice president Saulos Chilima and nine others at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

The bodies have arrived on a Zambian Defence Force chopper which landed at KIA a few minutes before 6pm. Chakwera was joined by the President Lazarus Chakwera, Cabinet ministers and senior government officials, among others.

There were also relatives of the departed including Mary Chilima, who is wife to the late Vice-President.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has said Zambia is mourning with Malawi following the death of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others that died in a plane crash.

Writing on his Facebook page, Hichilema has conveyed condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and people of Malawi following the death of Chilima and others

He said: "May God give strength, unity and love to our brothers and sisters in Malawi."

He has also indicated that Zambia has dispatched some of its officers and air transport to help with the situation on the ground adding Malawians and Zambians are one.

