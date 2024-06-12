Uganda: Tension At Parliament As Police Conduct Search At Homes of Three MPs

The Situation at Parliament on Tuesday was tense with few legislators and staff of Parliament visible at the August House.

To those that appeared were seen in isolation.

But to a section of legislators, the tension at Parliament has been caused by the ongoing summons of some members of Parliament who allegedly involved themselves in the alleged corruption at Parliament.

After the arrest of the three legislators Paul Akamba of Busiki County, Yusuf Mutembuli of Bunyole West and Cissy Namujju of Lwengo on Thursday the situation at Parliament was tense with majority of the legislators living in fear of who is next to be caged.

Some of the legislators that appeared at Parliament on Tuesday told NBS TV that they have also been surprised with the majority of legislators that have abandoned Parliament after getting reports of the arrest of some of the three colleagues.

"It's true majority of our colleagues are fearing to come to Parliament especially those who know that their hands are not clean. But for us we are here to execute our duties as people's representatives," saod Bbaale County MP Charles Tebandeke.

They believe the subsequent summons being delivered at Parliament are responsible for the continued absence of legislators at the House.

These MPs are now advising their colleagues to know their limits in spite of the immunity they enjoy while exercising their duties as members of parliament

They are also scared that the reading of budget on Thursday may be boycotted by the majority of the legislators unless government gives them a confirmation on their safety at Kololo.

"Unless assurance is given to the Mps, we are likely to have a poor turn up of legislators at the reading of the national budget on Thursday this week," MP Theodore Ssekikubo said.