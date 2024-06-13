Uganda: From VIP to Kitalya, MPs to Feel the Floor, Literally

Guards and pedestrians stand outside the entrance to the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

The three legislators, for some reason, all checked into court in royal blue despite having no ties to Forum for Democratic Change, the political organisation that uses the colour.

Three Members of Parliament arrested on corruption charges have been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

Cissy Namujju, Yusuf Mutembuli, and Paul Akamba arrived at the court premises in Nakasero under heavy police escort on Wednesday and they will all have a taste of prison life.

Paul Akamba (Busiki county) and Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East) get their day in court Lwengo Woman MP Namujju, Mutembuli, the vice chairperson of Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee, and Paul Akamba, the Busiki County MP, are accused of collaborating with Ministry of Finance officials to solicit bribes from accounting officers in exchange for approving government agency budgets.

Court records indicate that the arrested solicited a percentage share on the Uganda Human Rights Commission's 2024/25 budget, promising to influence its increase.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Following their arrests, police conducted thorough searches of the MPs' residences on Entebbe Road, Mukono, and Naalya.

President Museveni commented on the situation, stating, "Reports have been circulating about Ministry of Finance officials and Parliament members colluding to allocate funds in exchange for a cut. Initially, I was skeptical, but now I have proof."

Further investigations reveal that two of the MPs are wanted for their roles in the Budget Committee of Parliament, where they previously served.

Allegations include one MP's involvement in dubious dealings with Kenyan individuals during the processing of the Petroleum Supplies Amendment Bill in November 2023.

Another MP is accused of amassing large sums from various government agencies while serving on the Budget Committee.

These funds were allegedly used to purchase a luxury SUV with a personalised number plate and to fund significant construction projects.

This MP also reportedly planned to buy a $3 million property in the US.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within Uganda's government, with high-profile arrests underscoring the seriousness of the charges and the commitment to accountability.

From a flashy lifestyle of SUVs and three-course meals, it is Kitalya, for the legislators. While prison is not a dog's life, the suspects will feel as bad when they change their royal blue for the gold standard of Uganda Prisons.