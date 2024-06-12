Uganda: CID Summons 10 More of MPs, Parliament and Finance Ministry Staff

The Police's Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) has summoned at least 10 more officials, including legislators, Parliament and Finance ministry staff over ongoing corruption investigations.

The dozen or so officials will appear at the CID headquarters in Kibuli tomorrow to answer corruption queries.

While the identities of those summoned have not been revealed, sources say they include some parliamentary committee leadership.

The summonses come fast on the heels of detention of three legislators, whose homes in Kampala were searched for evidence linking them to ongoing investigations.

Yusuf Mutembuli, MP for Bunyole East in Butaleja District and deputy chair of Parliament's Legal Committee, was on Monday detained at Kira Police Division alongside Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Namujju and Busiki MP Paul Akamba.

The investigations are on the orders of President Museveni who told the nation last week that he had irrefutable evidence that legislators and Parliament and Finance ministry staff were running a racket to influence Budget Processes.

The Police investigations come at a time Parliament is facing sixes and sevens after some legislators triggered the censure of four backbench commissioners over corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, the Inspectorate of Government has given Parliament staff whose personal accounts were used to wire billions of shillings in corporate social responsibility activities up to the end of the month to account for the monies received.