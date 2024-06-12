Ghana: MP for Krowor Welcomes Timely Delivery of Essential Supplies to Fishers Promise

The Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Naa Momo Larter has hailed former President Mahama for his decision to ensure timely delivery of essential supplies to fishers in his next government.

She said her constituency with a rich fishing heritage had been on the downward spiral and upholding such commitments as envisioned by the former President was the only way the industry could be revived..

"I am heartened and encouraged by the pledges made by the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during his recent visit to the Canoe Wharf area of the Tema Fishing Harbour, to revive the fishing industry is a beacon of hope for our community.

I am particularly pleased with his assurance that the next NDC administration will ensure the timely delivery of essential supplies such as premix fuel and outboard motors to the landing beach committees and chief fishermen," she emphasised.

Dr Lartey who disclosed this to the GhanaianTimes on the sidelines of President Mahama's tour of the Tema Fishing Harbour over the weekend said these resources were critical for the efficient operation of fishing activities, and their availability would significantly enhance productivity.

In addition, she said it would improve the livelihoods of fisherfolks, and ultimately promote the sustainability of the sector.

" H.E. John Mahama's promise to exclude artisanal fishing from the closed-season policy is a thoughtful decision which perfectly aligns with the views of fisherfolks at the Nungua landing beach since the closed season policy started," said.

Dr Lartey said the exclusion of artisanal fishing would protect the livelihoods of small-scale fishermen who depended on year-round fishing activities to support their families and contribute to the local economy.

"I wish to applaud H.E. John Mahama for his dedication and clear vision for the future of our fishing communities. His promises reflect a deep understanding of our challenges and a strong commitment to addressing them," she added.

She said she was confident that under tbe leadership of former President Mahama who is also the Flagbearer of the Opposition NationalDemocraticCongress (NDC), the fishing industry would experience the much-needed resurgence and bring about prosperity and stability to the people of Krowor and beyond.

"As the representative of a proud fishing constituency, Krowor, I stand ready to support these initiatives, and to work together with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of these vital measures," she said.

She also called on her constituents to unite in their efforts to build a stronger and more vibrant fishing industry.