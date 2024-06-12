Nigeria: NiMet Lists Nigerian States to Experience Rainfall in Next Three Days

As a result of the expected moderate to heavy rainfall, the agency said there are prospects of flash flooding and strong winds that may accompany the rains.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday said moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in several states of the country from Wednesday 12 June to Friday 15 June.

This chance of a downpour is expected from the early hours of Wednesday in parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Edo, the FCT and Zamfara states.

During the forecast period, light to moderate rainfall is also expected over places in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue and Taraba states.

In the rest of the country, NiMet predicts very light or no rain.

As a result of the expected moderate to heavy rainfall, the agency said flash flooding and strong winds may accompany the rains.

Therefore, it advised the public not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents.

Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic.

"Strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees and mast," NiMet said, advising citizens to disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains.

The public is however advised to watch out for updates.