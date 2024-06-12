Nigeria: NiMet Lists Nigerian States to Experience Rainfall in Next Three Days

11 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

As a result of the expected moderate to heavy rainfall, the agency said there are prospects of flash flooding and strong winds that may accompany the rains.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday said moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in several states of the country from Wednesday 12 June to Friday 15 June.

This chance of a downpour is expected from the early hours of Wednesday in parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Edo, the FCT and Zamfara states.

During the forecast period, light to moderate rainfall is also expected over places in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue and Taraba states.

In the rest of the country, NiMet predicts very light or no rain.

As a result of the expected moderate to heavy rainfall, the agency said flash flooding and strong winds may accompany the rains.

Therefore, it advised the public not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents.

Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic.

"Strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees and mast," NiMet said, advising citizens to disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains.

The public is however advised to watch out for updates.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.