Nigeria: We'll Fight Hard to Qualify for 2026 World Cup - Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performances in the games against South Africa and Benin Republic, respectively.

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw, on Friday, in the first game against South Africa at the Godswil Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

However, on Monday, the team lost 2-1 to the Cheetahs of Benin, which is a blow to their hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are winless after four games and sit in fifth position in Group C with three points.

"We are back in the country, and we are not happy about the way the two games panned out. We have had talks among ourselves and have resolved to fight hard till the end to ensure we do the impossible which is qualifying for the 2026 World Cup," the team wrote on its X account on Tuesday.

"We don't take your support for granted, we thank you immensely."

Meanwhile, the team's performances in both games have generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting to the post, @Richeey001 wrote, "After Captain Ndidi said we must not win every game because we are Nigeria. We've seen that the results are matching his statement. A statement no captain in the world can make. Very unserious group of lazy Eagles."

@pascaliito said, "I don't even know what to say. No passion No desire to play for your country. The World Cup is the biggest stage, if you won't do it for your country then do it for yourself."

@Zayyad_a_yaxeed wrote, "That's the spirit! It's understandable to feel disappointed about the recent games, but it's inspiring to see your determination to fight till the end and strive for the impossible - qualifying for the 2026 World Cup! Your dedication and resolve are commendable, and I'm here to support you all the way. Keep soaring, Super Eagles! 🦅⚽ #SoarSuperEagles"

@HenryIkwunemere, "Qualifying for World Cup for Nigeria 🇳🇬 shouldn't be doing the "impossible". It should actually be an easy task but..... it's well!"

@shafiihamidu, wrote "We stand with you through thick and thin. The journey to greatness is never without its challenges, but we believe in your talent, determination, and spirit. Your commitment to fighting hard till the end inspires us all. Remember, every setback is a setup for a comeback. Keep your heads high, keep pushing forward, and know that the entire nation is behind you every step of the way. Thank you for your dedication and for never taking our support for granted. Let's do the impossible and make it to the 2026 World Cup!"