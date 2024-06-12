Malawi: Tinubu Mourns Malawi's Vice President

11 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Vice President Saulos Chilima and other officials were killed in a plane crash on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu has extended his sincere condolences to His Excellency, President Lazarus Chakwera, and the people of Malawi over the passing of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other officials in a plane crash.

President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the deceased over the deeply distressing incident, which occurred on a mournful Monday, 10 June.

The president assured the Malawian nation of Nigeria's support during this time of mourning and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 11, 2024

