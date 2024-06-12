Nigeria: Why I Established Football Club - Deputy Senate President

The deputy senate president said he established the team to contribute to the growth and development of youth in his senatorial district.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said he established a football club with the aim reducing unemployment among youth in his senatorial district and the entire country.

Mr Jibrin stated this on Monday when he received the management and players of the club in his office at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

The club is called Barau Football Club (BFC).

It was a member of Nationwide League One (NLO). It defeated Yoca Crocodiles FC on Sunday and got promotion to the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL).

Mr Jibrin who represents Kano North on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he established the team to contribute to the growth and development of youths.

He rejoiced with the team and congratulated its management and players for the promotion to the Nigerian league.

"I wish to start by thanking Almighty God for this victory and thanking the management and the players for the hard work and dedication that culminated in this victory.

"When I established this club, I intended to make it a global brand. This has not changed. So, the journey has just started. This is the beginning of the beginning.

"Insha Allah, by next year, we will all converge here to celebrate our promotion to the Premier League. You will go international. By God's grace, this club will be the pride of all Nigerians," Mr Jibrin said in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir.

The deputy senate president assured the team of his commitment to making the club a world-class.

Mr Jibrin thereafter announced donation of a bus and N5 million to the team.

He also gifted the players one motorcycle each.

Responding, Chairman of the club, Shehu Chanji, expressed appreciation to the deputy senate president for his interest in the development of youth and sports.

"You have delivered your promises to us, which is why we are also delivering our promises to you. You paid our salaries, allowances, and match bonus promptly. Not only that, but our outfit is also one of the best in the country. This is something to be proud of. We are proud of you," Mr Chanji said.

Surajo Mukhtar, who spoke on behalf of the players, also expressed appreciation to Mr Jibrin.