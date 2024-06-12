Nigeria: 5 Killed, 60 Injured As Cholera Hits Lagos

At least five persons have been killed in an outbreak of Cholera in Lagos State.

The state's commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this, announced that 60 persons sustained injuries in the outbreak.

He said cases of severe gastroenteritis have been reported in communities around Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Kosofe Local Government Areas.

He assured the government's response, urging the residents to be vigilant and adopt precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a potential cholera outbreak in the State.

"We have activated a statewide heightened surveillance and response. The Ministry of Health Directorate of Environmental Health and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have been alerted to investigate a possible water contamination source in the Lekki Victoria Island axis.

"We suspect a possible cholera outbreak; however, samples have been taken for confirmation. As of April 28, 2024, Nigeria reported 815 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths across 25 states," he said.

The commissioner added due to recent rains, the state has seen a notable increase in cases of severe vomiting and watery stools, adding that urban slums and crowded areas with poor sanitation are particularly at risk.

He explained that cholera is a highly contagious disease that causes severe diarrhea and can be life-threatening, adding that it poses a significant health burden in areas with poor water treatment and sanitation, and could impact Lagos State.

"Cholera spreads through direct transmission by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and indirect transmission due to poor sanitation and lack of handwashing. Symptoms of cholera include severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, rapid dehydration, muscle cramps, fever and sometimes collapse," he said.

According to him, treatment options for cholera include rehydration using Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) for mild to moderate dehydration. Intravenous Fluids is used for severely dehydrated patients given only in medical facilities and supervised by medical personnel.

"To prevent cholera, citizens are urged to ensure safe drinking water by boiling, chlorinating, or using bottled water, and avoiding ice products made from untreated water. Maintaining proper sanitation by using toilets, safely disposing of feces, and avoiding open defecation is crucial.

"Practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands with soap and clean water regularly, especially before eating, preparing food, and after using the toilet, is essential and following food safety guidelines," he advised.

He enjoined citizens to rely on the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and accredited local health facilities for guidance, advice, and updates on prevention, treatment, and management.