Nigeria: Jonathan Canvasses Inclusive Democratic System of Govt for Nigeria

11 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — Former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has canvassed a more inclusive democratic system of government for the country, warning that a "zero-sum game" approach is antithetical to Nigeria's democratic consolidation.

Delivering an opening address on Tuesday at a public lecture in Abuja to celebrate 25 years of the nation's uninterrupted democracy, Jonathan emphasized the need for political reforms that foster social cohesion and equitable participation.

Emphasising on the challenges posed by the current winner-takes-all political system, the ex-president argued that such a system undermines political justice and contributes to electoral violence and instability.

Reflecting on Nigeria's democratic journey, Jonathan praised the resilience of the Nigerian people and the country's achievements in economic development and peaceful political transitions.

