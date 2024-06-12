Nigeria: Dethroned Emir Bayero Invites District Heads, Plans to Lead Traditional Sallah Festival

Kano — The dethroned Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has issued a circular inviting all the district heads to participate in the upcoming traditional Sallah Durbar in the state.

The Circular issued on June 16th, with the reference number

KEC/ADM/27C/VOL11, and signed by the Senior Councillor Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, ordered the district heads to attend a special meeting with the dethroned Emir before Sallah.

Bayero still occupies the second Emir's house located in Nassarawa local government area, few meters away from the Kano State Government House.

Traditionally, only the emirs are allowed to lead the traditional Sallah festivals, such as the Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha celebrations, which stand as a symbol of authority and responsibility as the custodian of the Emirate's traditions and culture.

Bayero's announcement, may further heighten the current emirship tussle between the deposed Emir and the 16th Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Recall that tension rose in the early stage of the crisis when supporters of the deposed rmir insisted that Bayero would lead Friday prayers at the Kano City Central Mosque where Emir Sanusi was expected to lead the prayer according to tradition.

As part of the effort to avert the crisis, the Kano State Government expressed concern over the occupation of the second palace by the deposed emir, insisting that Bayero constituted security risk in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, had made the declaration during a press conference at the Government House, Kano.

The Deputy Governor had appealed to President Bola Tinubu and NSA Nuhu Ribadu to investigate and evacuate "Bayero from his current residence as he is constituting security threat in the state."

Bayero's sallah durbar invitation is seen by many, as a move to test his support and loyalty from the general public, especially the district heads whose majority have already pitched their tent with the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.